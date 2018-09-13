HEALTHCHECK

Number of U.S. cancer survivors at all-time high

Cancer deaths down from 2001 to 2015. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 13, 2018.

The number of cancer survivors in the U.S. is at an all-time high, according to an annual report from the American Association of Cancer Research.

The report indicates the number of cancer-related deaths fell by 26 percent during a 14-year period ending in 2015.

The improvement is being attributed to advances in research, treatments and a dramatic decrease in smoking.

The report also notes that outcomes vary greatly between different races, income levels and genders.

