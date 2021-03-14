Health & Fitness

Officials provide update on vaccination strategies across the tristate area

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In the Pennsylvania suburbs, officials have been fighting for their fair share of vaccines.

After concerns grew surrounding a lack of vaccines in the most densely populated counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced targeted vaccination strategies in the state.

He said phase 1A vaccinations must take place in all counties before anyone from phase 1B can get their shot.

"We're getting shots to people who wouldn't normally get them, that's the good news, and that's what I'm feeling optimistic about," said Delaware County state representative Mike Zabel of the 163rd District. "Delaware County has had a historic undersupply, and I want to make sure that we continue to make that up through increased doses every week."

As of March 10, Delaware County has requested a total of 41,420 vaccines and has received a total of 24,050 vaccines.

In Philadelphia, the clergy and essential workers of 134 churches within the episcopal diocese received their first vaccines at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Germantown.

"During this time of COVID, they've been out, they've been ministering, and it's a protection not only to them but to the people they visit, so there's a sense of security in faith," said Daniel Gutierrez.

Over in Wilmington, Delaware, the state held a large vaccination event for teachers, school staff, and childcare workers.

The state is currently in phase 1B of its vaccine program, and so far, they've given shots to more than 5,500 educators and school staff.

"Just trying to make sure our staff and our students are safe and healthy and stopping the spread and keeping the community well," said Cora Scott, assistant superintendent of the Brandywine School District.
