Health department warns of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Center City restaurant

Hepatitis A cases spike in Philadelphia. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health issued a warning Friday after they confirmed a person who works at an Italian restaurant in Center City has acute Hepatitis A.Officials recommend anyone who visited Ristorante La Buca between October 28 and November 15 receive a Hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible after a person who works at the restaurant contracted the virus.The best way to prevent Hepatitis A is through vaccination, according to health officials.People who need the Hepatitis A vaccine should contact their healthcare provider's office or visit a pharmacy.Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver. It can spread when a person who has the virus does not wash their hands very thoroughly after using the bathroom and then prepares food. People infected with Hepatitis A usually develop symptoms two to six weeks after they had contact with the virus, officials said.Officials said symptoms can range from mild cases of diarrhea and vomiting to more severe symptoms of jaundice. Other symptoms include fever, low energy, stomach pain, and dark urine.