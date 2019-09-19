Health department warns of possible hepatitis A exposure in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a warning after they confirmed someone working for Yumcious Donuts, in the city's Kensington section, has acute hepatitis A.Health officials are recommending that anyone who purchased a donut from Yumcious or the Quick Stop, located at 3001 Kensington Ave., between August 20 and September 4, get a hepatitis vaccine as soon as possible.People who have already had two doses of the vaccine, or have had hepatitis in the past, do not been to be vaccinated, officials said."People who need hepatitis A vaccine should contact their healthcare provider's office or visit a pharmacy to receive vaccine," officials said in a news release.The Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccines at McPherson Square Park on Thursday, September 19 and Tuesday, September, 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Anyone in need of assistance getting hepatitis A vaccine should contact the health department at 215-685-6741.