health

Health department warns of possible hepatitis A exposure in Kensington

Photo/Shutterstock

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a warning after they confirmed someone working for Yumcious Donuts, in the city's Kensington section, has acute hepatitis A.

Health officials are recommending that anyone who purchased a donut from Yumcious or the Quick Stop, located at 3001 Kensington Ave., between August 20 and September 4, get a hepatitis vaccine as soon as possible.

People who have already had two doses of the vaccine, or have had hepatitis in the past, do not been to be vaccinated, officials said.

"People who need hepatitis A vaccine should contact their healthcare provider's office or visit a pharmacy to receive vaccine," officials said in a news release.

The Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccines at McPherson Square Park on Thursday, September 19 and Tuesday, September, 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone in need of assistance getting hepatitis A vaccine should contact the health department at 215-685-6741.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskensington (philadelphia)healthphiladelphia newshepatitisdonuts
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Burlington Co. Asst. Prosecutor shares her struggle with opioid addiction
Michigan warns of rare mosquito-borne EEE virus after 2 deaths
Pet-sitting business gives jobs to people with autism
Alex Trebek opens up about spirituality, health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: N.J. girl still missing as search enters fourth day
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
Parents of slain Temple student file suit against bar where she met killer
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash
The Washington Monument reopens
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, warmer Friday
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Suspect confesses to murder after remains found in storage, D.A. says
Frankford fire leaves one person dead
Man angry at ex-girlfriend used drone to drop explosives, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News