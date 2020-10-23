Pennsylvania health officials report 2,219 additional COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7179162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials said a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area could be attributed to gatherings.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 2,219 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 190,579.Friday's case count is the largest one-day total and daily increases are now comparable with what the state saw in April, officials said.With 33 new deaths reported, there are 8,625 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.According to officials, there are 2,200,868 people who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and- Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.Health officials said there are significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.