Pennsylvania health officials report 11,406 new COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total

Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 386,837. This marks the the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases to date.There are currently 4,982 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, officials said. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit.The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September, health officials said.Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 - November 26 stood at 11.7%.Officials also reported 187 new deaths, totaling 10,944 deaths attributed to COVID-19.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 37,324 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,027 cases among employees. Out of the state's total deaths, 6,751 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, officials said.Approximately 15,099 of Pennsylvania's total cases are among health care workers.Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, offered a sobering assessment of the state of hospitals in the county on Wednesday."Almost every hospital is at capacity. There are two that aren't but the remainder are quite full, " said Arkoosh.It's a similar scenario in medical centers across Pennsylvania where the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in a hospital is approaching a record 4,800.A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on Sunday.As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Philadelphia region, doctors and medical professionals discuss how the virus is impacting hospitals.Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.