Pennsylvania reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports there are at least 25,345 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Tuesday, with 584 deaths reported.

The latest update shows and increase of 1,146 cases and 60 additional deaths.

State officials say cases are present in all 67 counties.



"COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community."

A county-by-county breakdown is available here.

There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
40% are aged 25-49;
Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
22% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

RETURNING TO NORMALCY

During a 7 p.m. press conference on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf thanked Pennsylvanians for their sacrifices.

"Each day we face a new set of realities and a new set of fears. But we Pennsylvanians are facing these new realities with a calm determination that has been nothing short of extraordinary. We're doing this together even as we have been apart, and I want to thank every one of you for facing this crisis in such courageous and masterful ways," said Wolf.

Wolf spoke about his multi-stage plan of returning to normalcy.

Watch his address below:

EMBED More News Videos

Governor Tom Wolf updated the public on Pennsylvania's response to the 2019 novel coronavirus.



But, Wolf said, how the state gets past this stage is still "far from perfectly clear." He wants to see a drop in the number of new cases and more protective equipment for health care workers, he said.

"We do not have a hard and fast metric for exactly when we achieve victory, but we know we need to develop one," he said. "And we will, soon."

Meanwhile, he said, reopening the economy will depend on more and better testing that reveals who is sick and who is immune.

Earlier, Wolf joined the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware to announce that they will share information and form a task force to help guide the reopening of the states' economies once the crisis recedes.

___

SHUTDOWN UPHELD

The state Supreme Court on Monday upheld Wolf's decision to shutter non-life-sustaining businesses based on the state's emergency code and the governor's police powers.

A four-justice opinion said the March 19 shutdown order was tailored to the nature of the coronavirus emergency.

The majority said the political candidate, real estate agent and golf course that challenged the order were not entitled to additional review procedures.

"These procedural requirements would overwhelm an entire department of government otherwise involved with disaster mitigation," wrote Justice Christine Donohue for the majority.

Three justices said that there was reason to presume for now that Wolf's action was valid, but that a lower court should have been directed to handle challenges while the order remains in force.

___

VETERANS HOMES DEATHS

Six residents of Pennsylvania's state-run veterans homes have died from COVID-19, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said Monday.

The agency said 11 other residents have tested positive, along with 17 people who work there.

The coronavirus outbreak led the department to restrict visitors and activities, and perform daily health screenings. New admissions are on hold, according to department officials.

___

UNEMPLOYMENT FILINGS

More than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation benefits in the four weeks after businesses began shutting down in earnest as Wolf called for measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In the seven days through Saturday, another 238,000 residents filed for benefits, the lowest weekly figure in the four full weeks since March 15.

___

CAR SALES LEGISLATION

Car dealers would be allowed to resume sales under a bill that advanced Monday on party lines from the House State Government Committee.

The Republican majority pushed through the proposal, which would direct Wolf and his administration to allow all vehicle dealer activity that can be done with adequate social distancing and other safety measures. Democrats said the proposal was too expansive.

The House is expected to return to a floor voting session Tuesday and could take up the bill, as well as other proposals that would permit more construction and retail businesses to operate during the pandemic.

Wolf has said he would oppose the measures if it could threaten public health.

___

PRISON DEATH

The Department of Corrections reported the first death of an inmate due to the virus.

The department identified the inmate as a 67-year-old serving a life sentence in Phoenix state prison in Montgomery County for a first-degree murder conviction in Philadelphia.

The inmate died Wednesday at the Einstein Medical Center, the department said.

On Saturday, the Montgomery County coroner notified prison officials that the cause of death was acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19 with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis, it said.

___

POLICE ACADEMY SHUTS DOWN

The Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that its training academy in Hershey will be closed for at least two weeks after an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for the virus.

The 100 cadets in the training class will continue instruction remotely from home, the state police said. It is scheduled to graduate by July 24. All other activities at the academy have been suspended since March.
