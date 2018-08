Part-patch, part-pump device helps diabetes 2 patients

Insulin pumps have helped many with diabetes 1 control their blood sugar.However, those with diabetes 2 needing insulin have largely relied on pens and syringes.And learning and maintaining them can be complicated for some people.For them, there's a different device to deliver insulin.Joe Dougherty helps companies improve the leadership skills of their staff.Some are local companies, like MRO , which manages medical records.But it also means a lot of time on the road."In 2016, I did 141 hotel nights.," quips Joe.For years after Joe learned he had type 2 diabetes, medication controlled his blood sugar.But then his A1C levels went too high."At it's worst, it was 11-1, and the target's 7," he notes.Dr. Jeffrey Freeman of Han Endocrinology Associates in Springfield, Delaware County, thought Joe needed insulin, too, and suggested V-Go - it's part patch, and part pump It has a cartridge, which is filled from a vial of insulin."Then you peel it off, and it has a tiny catheter at the back, and you stick it on your stomach - and you're done," says Joe.The insulin is delivered through the skin, evenly through the day.For meal time, or blood sugar spikes, Joe just clicks the cartridge up to 3 times for more insulin.On a cruise with his wife, Joe had tried a standard insulin pump, but it didn't work well."My blood sugars were 350, 370 - I said, that's it!! Went back to the V-Go aboard ship," he says.Dr. Freeman says V-Go's easier to learn than insulin pens and syringes, and it's mechanical, not electronic, which appeals to many patients."It's not battery-powered. It's hydraulic, there's no tethering," says Dr. Freeman.Despite long training days and dining on the road, Joe's A1C is near the target, and he feels in control of his diabetes."It doesn't need to be a game-changer. It doesn't need to compromise your life," he notes.The V-Go patch is replaced every 24 hours.It's was approved by the FDA several years ago.However, many type 2 diabetics, and even doctors, may not know about it.For more information on V-Go, click here.