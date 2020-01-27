Possible coronavirus case being investigated at William Penn Charter School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials at William Penn Charter in East Falls are working with health officials to determine whether an exchange student from China might be infected with the coronavirus.The student is among a group of teens who caught a connecting flight out of Wuhan City, ground zero for the illness, before arriving in the U.S. earlier this month.The child felt unwell last week and has received medical treatment, and is actually feeling better.Health department officials have reassured school administrators that the risk to any of the visiting students or chaperones having the coronavirus is very low.Test results are due in the coming days.