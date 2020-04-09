Pennsylvania to seize medical supplies for COVID-19 fight; 1,680 new cases reported

The order requires private and public health care facilities, manufacturers and other companies to tabulate their supplies of personal protective gear, drugs and other medical equipment, and provide an inventory to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency within five days.
PEMA will make the supplies available to areas of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, Wolf's order said.
"Combatting the pandemic means we all have to work together. That means we need to make the best use of our medical assets to ensure the places that need them the most, have them," Wolf said at a video news conference.
Providers and companies whose supplies were confiscated will be reimbursed, according to the order.
Several other states, including New York and Minnesota, have also moved to requisition scarce medical supplies.
In other coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:
CASES
Even as Pennsylvania continues to set single-day records in the number of new virus cases, its growth curve appears to be flattening.
The Department of Health reported 1,680 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to more than 16,000. That was an increase of over 11% from the previous day. Less than a week ago, the state was reporting daily increases of 20%.
The state's mitigation measures, including the indefinite shuttering of schools and nonessential businesses, have been "successful in terms of flattening the curve," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, calling that "really good news."
But she and Wolf warned that Pennsylvania has yet to see a peak, and urged residents to continue heeding orders to stay home.
"We do not yet have this virus under control. Now's not the time to get complacent," Wolf said.
There were 70 new deaths Wednesday, for a statewide toll of 310.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
- 41% are aged 25-49;
- 29% are aged 50-64; and
- 20% are aged 65 or older.
In Philadelphia, the health commissioner also said the city's infection rate appears to be stabilizing - even as the White House signaled it views Philadelphia and its suburbs as the next virus hot spot.
Wolf, who spoke one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, said that means the region should soon see an influx of medical supplies from the federal government.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
___
WAREHOUSE INSPECTIONS
More than 20 local governments in hard-hit northeastern Pennsylvania are banding together to make sure the warehouse industry and other large businesses are following state health and safety orders amid an alarming rise in virus cases in the region.
Regional code enforcement teams in Luzerne County will perform random inspections of large commercial buildings that remain open during the COVID-19 shutdown, officials announced Wednesday. Luzerne County has reported more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19, one of the highest infection rates in the state.
The inspectors will enforce Levine's order that requires owners of large buildings to enforce social distancing between workers and routinely clean and disinfect high-touch areas.
A new website allows workers and others to submit concerns anonymously.
More than 20,000 people work in the region's extensive network of industrial parks, raising concerns about the risk of viral spread.
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright said his office received complaints about employers in northeastern Pennsylvania recruiting workers from New York City and bringing them in. He said he couldn't confirm it, but noted that it's helpful that bus companies have halted service to New York.
Cartwright also said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate several area employers after his office received complaints that workers in factories and warehouses were not being protected from the spread of the virus.
A major concern, he said, is that workers were getting infected there and bringing the virus back to their homes in Hazleton, a virus hot spot.
___
FLAGS LOWERED
Wolf ordered flags at all state buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff until further notice to honor victims of the pandemic. He invited all Pennsylvania residents to follow suit.