COVID-19 vaccine

'Covid arm' is nothing to worry about, Philadelphia doctor says

By Ali Gorman
Coronavirus vaccines can cause skin reaction known as 'Covid arm'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's an adverse event, but a side effect has many dermatologists fielding calls about what's being called "Covid arm."

It's a small skin rash, around the injection site, but what makes it unique is the timing. It's delayed, popping up four to 10 days after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

There have been at least 400 cases reported.

Dermatologists are tracking it but say it is a harmless side effect.

A UCSF doctor explains why there are people experiencing side effects after getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



Dr. Mark Abdelmalek of Dermatology of Philadelphia said, "The good news is even if you get Covid arm or what we're calling 'Covid arm,' it's not anything to worry about. It doesn't mean you are likely to have a more severe reaction and it doesn't mean you shouldn't get the second dose."

But if you do get this, you should report it to researchers can continue to track side effects.

