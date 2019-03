EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia police recruit officer collapses, taken to hospital. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 4 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Police recruit is back to training Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the Police Academy earlier this year.Recruit Officer Jose Melendez, lead his fellow recruits for a training run today.Melendez collapsed back on January 4 while stretching before a run.Other recruits administered CPR and saved his life.Thanks to them, and some good medical care, he's back and getting ready to protect and serve.