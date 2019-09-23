Potentially-deadly EEE now in Pa., N.J., and Delaware

It may be officially fall, but don't put away the bug spray just yet.A potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus has arrived in Pennsylvania.Eastern equine encephalitis, also known as EEE or Triple-E, has been confirmed in mosquitoes in Carbon and Monroe counties, just north of the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area, and in Erie County.It's already sickened 3 people in New Jersey, in Atlantic, Somerset, and Union counties, and caused more than a dozen horses to be put down.In early August, Delaware said EEE was detected in sentinel chickens in all 3 counties.Elsewhere in the U.S., EEE's toll has been devastating, with New England hardest hit.Massachusetts has had 2 human deaths and 10 cases, while Connecticut and Rhode Island have had one death each, and at least half a dozen casesMichigan has had 3 deaths and 7 infections in the southwestern portion of the stateThe virus is carried by birds. When a mosquito bites an infected bird, it can spread the virus to humans, horses, and other birds.EEE is rare, and when most people get it, symptoms are mild, similar to the flu.But it can cause a life-threatening swelling of the brain, with a 33% fatality rate.The symptoms include:High fever (103 to 106F)Stiff neckHeadacheLack of energySymptoms develop 3 to 10 days after being bitten..The best protection is preventing mosquito bites, by taking steps to eliminate standing water around your home.Remove tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, discarded tires or any object that could collect standing water. Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.Have roof gutters cleaned annually, particularly if leaves from nearby trees have a tendency to clog the drains.Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.Do not let water stagnate in bird baths.Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and remove standing water from pool covers.Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated with Bti products, which are sold at outdoor supply, home improvement, and other stores. Bti is a natural product that kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.