Tips to prevent back injuries while raking and picking up leaves

The wind last night and today has certainly brought down a lot of leaves, but before you start raking, doctors have some advice that could save your back.Instead of tackling the whole yard at once, break it up into sections, and take frequent breaks. And rake from both sides of your body.If you've injured your back before, and do it again, consider making rehab part of your recovery."The symptoms might subside, but the underlying cause may not go away. So, making sure you do some kind of rehab into the future, to shore up the area; strengthen the area, and bring that range of motion back in the correct ranges of motion, is vitally important," said Dr. Chad Adams.If you can, doctors suggested hiring someone to do the leaves, or at least lend a hand.