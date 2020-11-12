Health & Fitness

'Quest for a Cure' raising funds for coronavirus research in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of scientists and researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have spent the past few years vigorously searching for a cure for Castleman disease, a rare disorder that attacks the body's lymph nodes.

That same team is now also doing the same for the fight against COVID-19.

A special, virtual event and fundraiser is happening Thursday night to keep that research going. It's all spearheaded by Dr. David Fajgenbaum, a Castleman survivor, physician and self-proclaimed disease hunter.

SEE ALSO: Students in the Philadelphia region should go all-virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
EMBED More News Videos

Daily cases hit a record in Pennsylvania as the pandemic continues across the US.



He's been working for the past eight years to find a cure for his own disease. Now, he's on a quest to also crack the code to the current pandemic.

Thursday night's 6th Annual Quest for a Cure fundraiser will work towards both of those goals.

"The work being done at the University of Pennsylvania is really pushing forward for new treatments and maybe even cures for both Castleman disease and COVID," says Fajgenbaum. "The money we're raising Thursday night is going towards this drug that looks promising for both, and clinical trials too."

Fajgenbaum nearly died 10 years ago. He's been in remission for almost seven years.

SEE ALSO: COVID Record: Pennsylvania reports another 4,711 cases, Montco schools may go all-virtual

He designed his own experimental treatment course, and is hoping they can do the same for Covid-19 patients.

The Quest for a Cure fundraiser is Thursday night, November 12 at 8 p.m.

Our Alicia Vitarelli will be the emcee. Please join us!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthsocietycoronaviruscommunity calendardoctorscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly-area students should go virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
Pa. COVID updates: Montco schools may go all-virtual
Veteran reunites with pen pals 50 years later
Philly COVID updates: City mulls over possible restrictions
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
WATCH: On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards
100-year-old South Philly veteran, Purple Heart recipient honored for service
Show More
Tri-state area celebrates Veterans Day despite COVID
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Lingers into Thursday, Then Cooler Air Returns
What will Black Friday look like this year?
AMC Theatres closes Hamilton Township location
President-elect Biden observes Veterans Day in Philly; Trump appears at Arlington
More TOP STORIES News