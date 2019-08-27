There's more evidence of what obesity is doing to Americans' health.
Heart disease deaths aren't dropping as fast as they were and experts think those extra pounds are the cause.
Heart-related deaths had been dropping by more than two percent a year for 50 years, but death records from 1999 to 2017 show a shift in the past ten years.
There's only been a slight decline in deaths from heart disease, while those due to stroke and diabetes have plateaued, and deaths due to high blood pressure-related problems like kidney disease are rising.
With drops in smoking and a host of new drugs and procedures, study leaders say the decline should be increasing, not shrinking.
They worry what will happen in the next 5 to 10 years.
Research shows obesity is slowing heart disease progress
