Rideshare cars have more germs than toilet seat, study says

Catching an Uber or Lyft has become ultra-convenient for millions of Americans.But you should know, you're likely jumping into the backseat of a ride filled with germs.A new study finds rideshares carry triple the amount of germs as rental cars.The germ disparity is even greater between rideshares and taxis.And if that isn't enough to gross you out, the study says your toothbrush holder and toilet seat have fewer germs.The Cleanliness Study of Vehicles was done by insurance company Netquote.It swabbed the surfaces of three each of rideshares, taxis, and rental cars.In those rideshares, the most germs were found on window buttons and seat belts.