Score a diet home run with healthier ballpark food choices

We have some options you can enjoy without striking out on your diet.
First, if you can, eat before you go. You'll make better choices if you're not hungry. Try for protein and fiber to fill you up.
At the ballpark, think 'outside the bun' - the hot dog bun that is. Stay away from fried, greasy foods and aim towards lean protein and vegetables.
The Phillies have many vegetarian and even vegan options, including Questlove's cheesesteak.
And try to have a plan to quench your thirst.
"Try not to drink your calories. If you can, stick with water. If you want to have a beer - for women, one beer, for men, up to 2 would be considered moderate drinking. And choose something you enjoy, but the lighter beer is certainly going to have fewer calories," said Lindsay Malone, R.D.
Peanuts are always a ballpark favorite and they're a good, healthy choice.
And if you get the ones in the shell - they take longer to eat, so it prevents you from overeating.