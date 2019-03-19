Questlove's plant-based cheesesteaks available at Phillies games

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- What's more Philly than eating a cheesesteak during a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park? Eating a cheesesteak created by Questlove!The drummer of the world famous band The Roots has launched "Questlove's Cheesesteaks."These cheesesteaks, however, are not the typical ones you find in South Philly."Questlove's Cheesesteaks" are made with the help of Impossible Foods, the company behind the plant-based Impossible Burgers."As a non vegan/vegetarian I still fell in love with @impossiblefoods for several years and as a Philadelphian....well--I gotta know #CheeseSteaks right?" Questlove said in his social media announcement Tuesday morning."We developed (and perfected!) a recipe using Impossible plant-based meat that we hope will offer a delicious and sustainable alternative for all cheesesteak eaters."Impossible Foods was founded in 2011."Our goal is to eliminate the need to use animals to make food. Instead, we make meat, dairy and fish directly from plants," their website said."Questlove's Cheesesteaks" will be available at Citizens Bank Park during all Phillies home games, starting March 28. They will also be on sale during concerts at the ballpark, including Billy Joel and The Who in May.But it's not just limited to Philadelphia.According to Questlove, his cheesy creation will be in 40 Live Nation venues across the country."And more soon!" he said.