Food & Drink

Questlove's plant-based cheesesteaks available at Phillies games

EMBED <>More Videos

Questlove's Cheesesteaks coming to Citizens Bank Park for Phillies home games.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- What's more Philly than eating a cheesesteak during a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park? Eating a cheesesteak created by Questlove!

The drummer of the world famous band The Roots has launched "Questlove's Cheesesteaks."

These cheesesteaks, however, are not the typical ones you find in South Philly.

"Questlove's Cheesesteaks" are made with the help of Impossible Foods, the company behind the plant-based Impossible Burgers.

"As a non vegan/vegetarian I still fell in love with @impossiblefoods for several years and as a Philadelphian....well--I gotta know #CheeseSteaks right?" Questlove said in his social media announcement Tuesday morning.

"We developed (and perfected!) a recipe using Impossible plant-based meat that we hope will offer a delicious and sustainable alternative for all cheesesteak eaters."



Impossible Foods was founded in 2011.

"Our goal is to eliminate the need to use animals to make food. Instead, we make meat, dairy and fish directly from plants," their website said.

"Questlove's Cheesesteaks" will be available at Citizens Bank Park during all Phillies home games, starting March 28. They will also be on sale during concerts at the ballpark, including Billy Joel and The Who in May.

But it's not just limited to Philadelphia.

According to Questlove, his cheesy creation will be in 40 Live Nation venues across the country.

"And more soon!" he said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkquestlovephiladelphia philliesaction news sportsentertainment
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Phil Martelli out as head coach at St. Joe's
ESPN: Angels, Trout finalizing $430M, 12-year deal
Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia
Family speaks out after video shows Chester officer hitting woman
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool Today
Police: 2 men use tow truck to steal cars
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Reality TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
Former Wall Street maven teaches financial literacy to inner-city kids
More TOP STORIES News