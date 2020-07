Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey's COVID-19 figures are 'setting off alarms'

EMBED >More News Videos Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Mercer counties have been considered COVID-19 hot spots by FEMA.

EMBED >More News Videos New Jersey police needed about five hours on Sunday to break up a party of more than 700 people, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed on Monday.

TRENTON (WPVI) -- New Jersey's coronavirus caseload and the rate of transmission have climbed higher and are "setting off alarms," Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.There were 699 new positive cases reported Friday, up from 261 on Thursday, Murphy said. The rate of transmission, which indicates the number of people an infected person passes the virus to, climbed to 1.35 from 1.14."The numbers are setting off alarms that we take very seriously," Murphy said.Murphy didn't announce any rollback to the second of three stages of reopening, but he said the administration wouldn't "sit and take it much longer."The total number of positive cases stands at nearly 182,000. There were 10 new deaths reported overnight, putting the death toll at 13,944, with 1,875 fatalities deemed likely from COVID-19.Despite those figures headed in the wrong direction, Murphy said the state's hospital reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the day ending 10 p.m. Thursday. That's the first time that's happened since March 10.Murphy called it an "extraordinary milestone."Airbnb said Friday it's cracking down on party houses throughout New Jersey, suspending or removing altogether 35 listings, after state health officials warned house parties led to clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks."We ban party houses and will not tolerate irresponsible behavior on our platform," Airbnb executive Chris Lehane said in a statement. "We know that there is still more work to be done, we ask that neighbors contact us as soon as possible through our Neighborhood Support Hotline, to directly communicate any concerns."Airbnb did not disclose the addresses of the 35 locations, but indicated they're across the state, including Jersey City and Newark in the north, as well as a number of shore towns like Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Ventnor, among others.The crackdown comes just days after Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported that large gatherings, particularly of younger people, across the state were leading to positive coronavirus tests."When there are hundreds of people crammed into a house where the air conditioning system is simply blowing the air around and where people are not wearing face coverings, you have also invited coronavirus to your party," Murphy said this week.Most notably, police said it took them five hours to break up a party at an Airbnb rental in Jackson that was attended by more than 700 people . It's unclear still whether any COVID-19 cases are linked to that party.Airbnb previously banned party houses in 2019, but the company said Friday it was cracking down on a "small minority of hosts" who had already been warned about not holding parties. The company said it informed the affected hosts on Thursday.New Jersey was early on one of the hardest hit states in the nation, though it's now in the second of three stages of reopening.Murphy and health officials have recently begun sounding the alarm on parties.They cited one on Long Beach Island that led to an outbreak among Harvey Cedars lifeguards, sidelining nearly three dozen. A party among teens in Middletown was linked to 50 new positive cases, Murphy said, though he did not say those cases were tied to Airbnb, and a graduation party in Cape May County in late June led to 46 COVID-19 cases among New Jersey and Pennsylvania residents from the ages of 16 to 23.Health officials advise holding gatherings outdoors, with masks and social distancing in place. Murphy's executive order allows for outdoor gatherings of up 500 people, with face coverings and 6 feet (2 meters) of distance between people.Two New Jersey lawmakers want to make it a petty disorderly persons offense if people fail to wear masks in stores.Democratic Assemblyman Valerie Vainieri Huttle and Ralph Caputo have introduced legislation creating such an offense if the store has signs indicating masks are required.Murphy's executive order already requires masks to be worn in stores