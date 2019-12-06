Don't let the holidays get you down: Simple ways to beat holiday stress

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's no secret that the most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful. From the shopping to the wrapping, cooking, entertaining, the list goes on.
If you're already feeling the strain, an expert has tips you can apply right now to enjoy it all.
"It doesn't matter who are you, how great life is, the holidays are stressful," says Dr. Josh Wagner.
Wagner is a mindset mentor. He says this season amplifies every kind of stress, from the financial strain to social anxiety and more.
"We all know the family stress," he says.
He says you have the power to change that.
"One way to look at it is: how would you like it to go? How would you like your holidays to go that are actually within your circumstances," he said.
He breaks it down in his new book "You Deserve It: The Missing Answer to the Life you Want."
This is the season of giving and that includes yourself and your time. Wagner says it is okay to say no to events or obligations that cause you stress. Do things that also fill you up and start with real gratitude. It's a simple task that takes two minutes.
"We all have time for that," Wagner says. "In traffic on the subway. We all have two minutes to really feel that. Then you apply that feeling to what you want to create, whether it's how you want your day to go or how you want 2020 to go."
He says you can feel more at ease and happier tomorrow with this one change.
"Eliminating social media consumption in the morning," Wagner says. "Your mornings are precious. Social media is like taking sugar straight off a spoon. It spikes everything throughout the day, your emotions. Especially around the holiday season you might feel, 'their life looks better than mine.' 'I'm not doing it right,' or have a fear of missing out."
Wagner has a free guided audio download to help you get through it all.
