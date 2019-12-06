Society

Fake Christmas tree in Rhode Island sparks controversy

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island -- It's officially the Christmas season at the Rhode Island State House.

But this year, WJAR-TV reports, a fake 18-foot tree is center stage in the rotunda.

The governor says real trees haven't lasted through the holidays, either drying up, dying, and in some cases, needed to be replaced.

"For whatever reason, we've gotten into trouble with the fire marshal in the past with the real tree and so many lights, so this year we just decided to play it safe," Governor Gina Raimondo said.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Tim Leyden, owner of Big John Leyden's Tree Farm in West Greenwich says he's donated trees to the state house in years' past and calls the fake tree a slap in the face to Rhode Island family farms.

"I was insulted," Leyden said. "The state house had always had a live, huge, beautiful tree where people gather around, and it's the smell, it's the aroma, the scent that tree gives off. An artificial tree just can't do it."

The tree lighting up the controversy costs $6,500.

TAKE OUR POLL:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrhode islandholiday6abc holidayschristmas treeinstagram stories
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire damages at least 3 homes in Hunting Park
Bear vanishes after running through backyards in Wilmington
Source: Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Teen girl becomes Philadelphia's 108th minor gunfire victim
Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at Somerton market
Purse snatching team wanted in Lower Merion Township
Show More
Kate Winslet spotted in Phoenixville filming new HBO series
Kimmel family donates $70 million to fund research at Jefferson
Suspect punched Walmart employee for 'looking at him': Vineland police
Carli Lloyd discusses women leading sports industry during 1-on-1 interview
Stranger buys shopping items for World War II veteran
More TOP STORIES News