Smoking cigarettes may lead to vision damage, study reveals

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WPVI) --A new study finds smoking cigarettes can lead to vision damage.
Researchers at Rutgers University studied heavy smokers, who smoked more than 20 cigarettes a day.
Over time, they had significant changes in their red-green and blue-yellow color vision.
They also had greater difficulty discriminating contrasts and colors than non-smokers.
Previous studies have also pointed to smoking as doubling the risk for macular degeneration.
