Special neck collar may reduce brain injuries in student athletes

Special neck collar may reduce brain injury in student athletes - Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on October 15, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A specialized collar may help reduce brain injuries in student athletes.

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Cincinnati outfitted a girls soccer team with a collar that applies slight pressure to the neck.

That safely backfills the brain, making it less likely to move on impact. Doctors found that players wearing collars had limited impact on the brain.

That's important because even minor hits can accumulate over the years and have long-lasting effects.

