HEALTH & FITNESS

St. Joe's Hagan Arena debuts autism break room for students, kids

EMBED </>More Videos

St. Joe's arena debuts Autism break room: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5pm on November 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When the St. Joe's Hawks play their rival Villanova on Sunday, the basketball game will feature something new for the emotional well-being of its fans.

The Hagan Arena has a first-of-its-kind autism break room for students, and children with autism.

The room features items like noise-canceling headphones, bouncy balls, and stress boards to ease rough moments.

"Some of the things we consider very exciting can be very stressful at times. Also sensory sensitivities - the flashing lights, the loud music, the chanting and cheering," said Joe McCleery from the Kinney Center for Autism Education at St. Joseph's University.

"One of the purposes you have college athletics is to build community, and it can't be a true community unless it's accessible to everybody," said Jill Bodensteiner, Director of Athletics at St. Joseph's University.

And game-day staff has been trained by experts at the university's Kinney Center for Autism.

St. Joe's is believed to be the first university to offer an on-site room like this.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckst. joseph's universitycollege studentautismsports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Last-surviving HIV positive extra from 'Philadelphia' film speaks ahead of World AIDS Day
Concerns about new tick spreading across the country
Former NFL player pens book with young cancer patient
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City
Bus aide arrested for allegedly assaulting Delaware Co. student
Major earthquakes cause widespread damage in Anchorage, Alaska
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
NJ man pleads not guilty to killing brother's family, torching mansion
Show More
Boil water advisory to continue through weekend in Bucks Co.
Police: Video led to upgraded charge in Wawa attack
Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January
AccuWeather: More Rain This Weekend
Gritty gets 3 limited edition bobbleheads
More News