Study: A small glass of wine a day may help keep the doctor away

Having a glass of red wine a day may help keep the doctor away.

That's according to a new study from Harvard researchers.

The researchers looked at 21,000 men and women in Italy and found that moderate drinkers who had a small glass of wine a day lowered the chance of needing medical treatment compared with heavier boozers or those that abstain.

The study was published in the journal "Addiction."

