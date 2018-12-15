Study: A small glass of wine a day may help keep the doctor away

Having a glass of red wine a day may help keep the doctor away.
That's according to a new study from Harvard researchers.
The researchers looked at 21,000 men and women in Italy and found that moderate drinkers who had a small glass of wine a day lowered the chance of needing medical treatment compared with heavier boozers or those that abstain.
The study was published in the journal "Addiction."
