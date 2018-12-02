HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Brain damage from contact sports may begin after just one season

Study: Brain damage from contact sports may begin after just one season. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

Brain damage from playing contact sports may begin as early as playing just one season.

That's according to a new study that was published in the journal "Annals of Neurology."

Researchers looked at 60 football players between the ages of 9-18.

They had no history of head trauma or developmental issues before they began playing.

After one season, researchers found that the high-impact players had damage to an essential part of brain development.

