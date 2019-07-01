A new study verifies that where fat sits on your body matters to your health.
It found that carrying more on the thighs is healthier than carrying it around the middle.
In the study, apple-shaped women had higher rates of hardening of the arteries than women whose bodies were more pear-shaped.
And those who had fat both around the middle and on the legs had triple the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Heart disease is the number one killer of women.
Study: Carrying more weight in thighs healthier than in the middle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More