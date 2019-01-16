HEALTH & FITNESS

Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Chocolate is best cure for your cough. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 16, 2019.

NEW YORK --
It may sound too good to be true, but researchers now say indulging in that piece of chocolate is actually the best cure for your cough.

A research group from a university in England randomly prescribed more than 160 patients either regular cough medicine or a chocolate-based medicine.

Patients on the chocolate-based medication reported improving more quickly than those on regular cough syrup.

Scientists believe the properties of cocoa help relieve irritation and inflammation.

The authors of the study recommended sucking on a piece of chocolate to help relieve cough symptoms.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchocolatehealthhealthcheckfood
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA approves new heart device for premature babies
Local behavioral scientist explains the fresh start effect
Chester County files lawsuit against opioid drug manufacturers
American Red Cross in need of blood and platelet donors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
AccuWeather Alert: Two Events Later This Week Followed By Arctic Air
Police: Fake $100 bills being used in Delaware County
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Federal workers take on odd jobs to make ends meet
Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
People for People Charter School closed Wednesday
Show More
Several homes burn in fire in Trenton
Police seek driver who hit pedestrian during snow storm
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Diabetic teen's service dog shot to death outside her home
UPS facility reopens after hostage situation in NJ
More News