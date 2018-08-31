HEALTH & FITNESS

Study looks at impact of sugar on child's brain function

(Credit: Shutterstock)

By
We know eating too much added sugar is bad for your waistline and your heart health. But now some researchers say it can also have a negative effect on a child's brain function.

A new study follows more than 1,000 pairs of mothers and children. It found women who consumed high amounts of sugar and sugar substitutes during pregnancy were more likely to have children with poor thinking abilities including verbal skills and memory.

The same was true for young children who consumed a lot of added sugar early in life.

But eating fruit that's with natural sugar was associated with better verbal intelligence and motor skills.

It's recommended children under two have no added sugars. Kids older than two should have no more than 25 grams or 6 teaspoons per day.

Natural sugar such as in fruit doesn't count towards the total and it can be used as an alternative for kids with a sweet tooth.

"Fruit is extremely healthy - it has vitamins, minerals, it also has fiber in it, which delays the rise of blood sugar so that plays into weight management, energy level - things like that as well," said Jennifer Hyland, R.D. at the Cleveland Clinic.

And the best way to spot and keep track of added sugar is to look on the nutrition label for packaged foods. Some so-called healthy foods - like yogurt or granola - can actually be loaded with added sugars.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckchildrenpregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New test can detect potential disease-carrying mosquitoes
SPONSORED: CHAT RECAP: Prostate Pep Talk with Jon Runyan and Dr. David Topolsky
Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby
Teens who smoke, drink are causing arteries to harden as early as 17
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Fmr. Eagles TE Brent Celek announces retirement
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Woman shot, killed by police in Calif. was actress on 'ER'
Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby
Scores of dead fish wash up on Avalon, NJ beach
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
Beach or Door? Check out the latest Internet debate
Show More
NJ hiking gas tax by 4.3 cents a gallon
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
AccuWeather: Clouds, Scattered Showers and Storms Today
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
5 plaques stolen from Citizens Bank Park found in scrapyard
More News