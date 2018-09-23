Study shows smoking could have impact on your vision

You've heard of a number of negative side effects to smoking, but a new study finds that exposure to a chemical in tobacco smoke could have an impact on your vision.Nearly 2,000 people were involved in the study over ten years.Researchers at the University of Wisconsin, Madison School of Medicine found that higher levels of "cadmium" in the blood were associated with diminished contrast sensitivity.That makes it more difficult to see in conditions such as low light, fog or glare.------