HEALTHCHECK

Study shows smoking could have impact on your vision

EMBED </>More Videos

Study shows smoking could have impact on your vision. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 23, 2018.

You've heard of a number of negative side effects to smoking, but a new study finds that exposure to a chemical in tobacco smoke could have an impact on your vision.

Nearly 2,000 people were involved in the study over ten years.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin, Madison School of Medicine found that higher levels of "cadmium" in the blood were associated with diminished contrast sensitivity.

That makes it more difficult to see in conditions such as low light, fog or glare.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksmokingvision
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Local families needed to participate in CHOP's autism study
Not sure of your health status? Walmart offers free help this Saturday
Study: Yogurts may contain more sugar than expected
Federal survey reveals Americans not walking long enough
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
New Jersey confirms first death from West Nile this year
New nonprofit helps mastectomy patients with lift chairs
Local families needed to participate in CHOP's autism study
On the Move with Cooper Bone & Joint Web
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen critical after shooting in Kensington
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Man wounded in shooting outside Kensington nightclub
Dispute between neighbors leads to double stabbing in Kensington
Shootout leaves man wounded in city's Olney section
Eagles fans excited for Carson Wentz's return to the field
Man critically wounded after shooting near Temple University
2 wounded after shooting in Trenton
Show More
Firefighters battle 4-alarm apartment fire in Bear, Delaware
Police: Man dies after being shot, assaulted with metal chain
7 people rescued from stuck Ferris wheel in Camden Co.
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
AccuWeather: Light Rain, Drizzle
More News