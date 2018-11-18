Study suggests women find men with facial hair more attractive

It's "No Shave November" and guys, you may want to consider sporting facial hair year round.A new study suggests a majority of women find it attractive.8,500 women between the ages of 18 and 100-years-old were asked to choose between photos of men with different levels of facial hair.Researchers found most of the women preferred men with 10 days worth of facial hair growth.Men who were cleanly shaven were ranked as least attractive.------