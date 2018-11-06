Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking

A new study is showing vaping and using E-cigarettes doesn't deter teenagers from smoking tobacco products.Instead, adolescents who try vaping are more likely to end up smoking traditional cigarettes than those who never try e-cigarettes.In the study, 21-percent of teens who used e-cigarettes later used tobacco, compared to just 7-percent who never vaped.E-cigarette users were also 3 times more likely to be frequent smokers by the end of the study.----------