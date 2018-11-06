HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 6, 2018.

A new study is showing vaping and using E-cigarettes doesn't deter teenagers from smoking tobacco products.

Instead, adolescents who try vaping are more likely to end up smoking traditional cigarettes than those who never try e-cigarettes.

In the study, 21-percent of teens who used e-cigarettes later used tobacco, compared to just 7-percent who never vaped.

E-cigarette users were also 3 times more likely to be frequent smokers by the end of the study.

----------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckteenagerse-cigarettesvaping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Getting help for the winter blues
New powerful opioid is causing controversy
More confirmed cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Pa. man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
Chris Watts pleads guilty to killing wife and 2 daughters
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Pedestrian struck, killed outside polling place in Northampton Co.
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Police: 2 men steal computers, cash from Abington business
Show More
Grandmother wins Powerball jackpot of $343.9M
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
AccuWeather: Rain Moves Out This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Some glitches, but good turning out Philly and Pa. suburbs
New law in New Jersey causes confusion for voters
More News