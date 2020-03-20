Coronavirus

Montgomery County Wawa store closed after 'suspected' case of COVID-19

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Wawa store in Montgomery County is temporarily closed to the public after officials said they were made aware of a "suspected" case of coronavirus at the location.

According to a spokesperson the store, on Skippack Pike in Skippack Township, is being professionally deep cleaned and disinfected.

Officials said they are working closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and will follow their guidance.



At this point, officials said they do not know when the store will reopen.

Montgomery County health officials reported 13 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, including a 4-year-old girl from New Hanover who is currently hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, there were a total of 68 cases in the county.



New temporary safety measures were in place at Wawa locations on Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wawa announced they are temporarily adjusting self-service coffee. If you are looking for coffee, a Wawa associate will now serve the coffee to you.

"Employees are sort of acting like baristas," described Ellis Siegel of Malvern.

All other self-service drinks, including fountain beverages, Icees, cappuccinos, and iced coffee, are temporarily suspended.

Wawa will individually bag all bakery products for customers. Fountain beverages and Icees are temporarily suspended.

Wawa is adjusting store hours and all stores stores will close between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for additional cleaning, sanitation and stocking.
