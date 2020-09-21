Coronavirus

Texas doctor dies of COVID-19: 'She could make any moment feel special'

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston doctor who was diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer has died, according to her family.

Dr. Adeline Fagan, 28, was starting her second year of residency in Houston as an OB/GYN when she got sick in July.

According to a GoFundMe page created by her family, Fagan was mostly at the hospital delivering babies, but was doing a rotation in the ER and treating COVID-19 patients.

"That morning, she went into work feeling well and excited to see patients, but by the evening she began to feel under the weather," read the description on the GoFundMe page. "What started as intense flu-like symptoms escalated within the week to a hospital stay."

Fagan was treated with several different respiratory therapies and drugs. She then decided to begin an experimental drug, according to her family.

Fagan experienced complications and was hooked up to oxygen machines for weeks.

READ MORE: US nears 200,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths just 6 months after pandemic gripped nation

"Before we could see if this new drug was effective, her lungs could no longer support her," said her family.

Fagan's family says they're unclear when and where she was exposed to the virus.

Fagan is originally from Syracuse, New York. You can visit her GoFundMe page to help her family with funeral costs.

As of Sunday afternoon, the CDC has reported 697 health care workers have died from COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texashealth carenursestexas faces of covid 19doctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Indoor dining capacity increases in parts of PA
NJ high school delays in-person learning amid COVID-19 cases
Fashion District marks one year as revitalized community hub in Philadelphia
US nears 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger in car killed by gunfire in Juniata
Indoor dining capacity increases in parts of PA
Suspects wanted for attacks on police in Philly, NJ and Del.
46 new access centers open for students in Philly on Monday
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool Today, Warm Up Coming
A rare blue moon will light up the sky on Halloween
Train derails in NYC subway due to debris in tracks; arrest made
Show More
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
Goff tosses 3 TD passes to Higbee, Rams beat Eagles 37-19
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to WH arrested: AP sources
2 arrested for police car arson in West Philadelphia
Pa. mall reopens after shots fired incident
More TOP STORIES News