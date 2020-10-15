Dr. Fauci warns Thanksgiving gatherings pose high risk for COVID-19

He says the holiday, a time when many families gather, poses a huge health risk, especially to people who are older or have underlying health problems.
Early Thursday, Fauci appeared on Good Morning America to explain.
"Each family needs to calculate the risk-benefit of doing that, particularly when you have people coming in from out of town, who may have been on airplanes, who have been in airports to just come into the house," Fauci said. "If you have vulnerable people, elderly people, people with underlying conditions, you better consider whether you want to do that now or maybe just forestall it and say that in an unfortunate and unusual situation, I may not want to take the risk. Then it's up to the individuals and then the choices they make."
He added that going into the colder months it's time to "double down" on the health measures in place so that the infection rate baseline can be as low as possible.
Last month, the CDC released its Thanksgiving guidelines. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, the CDC says. but if you must travel, it is important to be informed of the risks.
The CDC has broken down the guidelines into three areas governing lower-risk, moderate-risk and higher-risk activities:
Lower-Risk Activities
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn't involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
Moderate-Risk Activities
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
- Lower your risk by following CDC's recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place
Higher-Risk Activities
Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the CDC says:
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household
For more information about the guidelines, please visit the CDC online.