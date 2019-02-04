HEALTH & FITNESS

Things you can do to cure the winter blues

Things you can do to cure the winter blues - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on February 4, 2019.

By
There are six more weeks until Spring and if you tend to get the "Winter Blues" or even have "Seasonal Affective Disorder," symptoms can get worse as the winter drags on.

Typically people may start to gain weight, sleep more and feel less motivated.

Cabin Fever can also set in.

For symptoms like feeling more depressed and negative, it's best to talk to a healthcare provider - especially if you already have a pre-existing mood condition.

If it's a more mild case of "Winter Blues," try to keep up with exercising or getting together with friends.

If you can, sit closer to windows or use a light therapy box and you want to soak up as much natural light as possible.

"They say not only getting outside, but getting outside within a couple hours of waking up - after the sun rises of course - helps more than it might later on in the day," said psychologist, Joseph Rock from the Cleveland Clinic.

It's also helpful to do different activities outside like sledding, ice skating or skiing, that way you have things to look forward to and are not always dreading the season.

