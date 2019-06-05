Thousands of bikers riding for a cause this weekend

Action News met up with one local rider who has been a part of this race for nearly 20 years.
Roy Kardon says he has always been involved in the fight against cancer, but over the years it's become much more personal.
It's fair to say the 67-year-old is addicted to fitness. He's completed hundreds of races, including 25 triathlons, with the first on his 60th birthday.
Now, he's training for his next milestone - his first 100-mile century ride for the American Cancer Society's Bike-A-Thon.
"The Bike-A-Thon is three things. It's a day when we celebrate survivors. You're giving support for anyone who is battling the disease, and everyone is communally remembering loved ones and we're all there to support each other," he said.
Roy had his own brush with cancer in 2015 when he was diagnosed with melanoma. Then, it hit his wife Gail. She was diagnosed for the 2nd time with breast cancer, undergoing surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
"For me it was grueling because I just didn't feel well," she said.
Fortunately, Gail is now in remission. However, her battle continues to fuel Roy's determination and so many others.
The ride goes from the Ben Franklin Bridge all the way into Atlantic City, making several pit stops along the way, so you can choose what distance you want to ride.
Riders can choose from 6 different routes, with distances ranging from 20 to 100 miles. Everyone has one common goal.
"It's just a beautiful thing, the whole community coming together," says Gail Kardon.
Roy Kardon adds, "It's also when you feel the power of the people, we are going to beat this disease."
6abc has a team honoring our former colleague and friend Gary Papa who died from prostate cancer in June 2009.
Riders are welcome to join our team or sign up on your own.
You can sign up for Sunday's ride online, or in person up until the morning of the ride.
