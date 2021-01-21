COVID-19 vaccine

Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across New Jersey

By John Kelly

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Tri-State officials say vaccine supply can't meet demand
Vaccine frustrations: Biden administration vows to ramp up distribution
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Pennsylvania
Check your place in line for the COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration: LIVE
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Delaware reacts to inauguration of "favorite son" Joe Biden
9-year-old girl dies after she was shot in head in North Philadelphia
Tri-State officials say vaccine supply can't meet demand
Ardmore radio host among those pardoned by Trump
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Show More
$730M Powerball prize up for grabs tonight
Local lawmakers react to Biden's inauguration
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters talk about VP making history
Kamala Harris breaks barriers in American politics
President Biden's favorite market serves community through pandemic
More TOP STORIES News