Tyson recalling more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters.
The company says the fully cooked whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters may include hard plastic.
The product was produced at one plant in February and shipped to distribution centers in 29 states.
It's not sold in stores. It's only available to food service customers like school systems.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
