health

Retail giant Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs

(Shutterstock)

Walmart has become the latest store to halt sales of the popular heartburn treatment Zantac after health regulators warned about a potentially dangerous contaminant in the drug.

The nation's largest retailer said Wednesday that it suspended sales of all drugs sold over the counter, or without a prescription, that include Zantac's active ingredient, ranitidine. Aside from Zantac, that includes Equate and Member's Mark brands.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last month it detected low levels of a probable cancer-causing chemical in Zantac and related generic drugs to treat ulcers and reflux disease. The same chemical has been linked to dozens of recalls of prescription blood pressure drugs in the past year.

The drugstore chains CVS Health, Walgreens and Rite Aid have already pulled Zantac products from their shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthrite aidcvsrecallwalmartzantac
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
President Trump signs Autism CARES bill into law
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Asbestos found in 2 Philly schools: Officials
Moves in Medicine: Link between acid reflux and lung disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Phillies to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-robbery
Show More
Florida man cuts brakes on neighbors' scooters
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows California woman being assaulted
Police discover large marijuana grow operation behind a shower
Miracle baby born with fatal condition defies the odds
More TOP STORIES News