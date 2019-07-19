Health & Fitness

Wasp spray used as meth alternative has caused at least 3 fatal overdoses, West Virginia police say

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. -- People in West Virginia are using a new chemical to gain a methamphetamine-like high: wasp spray.

State police told WCHS that the chemical spray is being used as an alternative form of meth.

On Friday, nearly 30 cans of wasp spray were sold in Boone County alone.

"From what we're being told, if you use it, you know, you might use it once or twice and be fine, but the third time when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you," Sgt. Charles Sutphin said.

RELATED: What you can do to protect yourself from wasps


EMBED More News Videos

Allergist weighs in on how you can help prevent harmful effects from insect stings



That unfortunate fate has been the outcome for at least three people. Officers believe they overdosed after "wasping."

"It's a cheap fix, and you don't know what the overall result of their usage of this is going to be," Sutphin said.

RELATED: Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree

Experts said side effects include erratic behavior and extreme swelling and redness of the hands and feet.

Officials are working to put safety information out to retailers nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest virginiacrimechemicalsmeth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police probing disturbing video of alleged elderly abuse
13 Philly cops to be fired after Facebook post investigation
Drexel University eliminating 40-percent of physicians, clinical staff: Letter
Del. activists demanding more action after noose found
Phillies fans battled heat, humidity and rain
Over 100 animals rescued during SPCA raid in Bucks Co.
FaceApp: How to protect your privacy
Show More
Living litter-free means taking action in your community
Straight-line winds blamed for storm damage in Ewing Twp., N.J.
Police: Can you identify a suspect wanted for attacking couple
Aston Twp. police searching for owner of missing prosthetic leg
Man shot outside of Wells Fargo building on Broad Street
More TOP STORIES News