Coronavirus

Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is taking some precautions after they say an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

The employee worked at the store located at 2535 Aramingo Ave.

Wawa says they took immediate action and closed the store to have it deep cleaned and disinfected.

The store will remain closed temporarily and we will evaluate its reopening over the next few days.

"We are working with the Board of Health and will follow their guidance on additional steps or notifications required. We will do everything we can to support our associate, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customers," Wawa said in a statement.

To date, over 340 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city. On Wednesday, the health department announced one person died from the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronaviruswawa
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to delay primary election
Teachers are not letting "Stay at Home" rules keep them down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 death in Philly, 342 positive cases
Ocean City COVID-19 patient wants to contribute to medical research
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Montgomery Co. relaxes COVID-19 testing rules as 2nd death reported
Partiers defying Philadelphia stay-at-home order
Here's how long COVID-19 can live on surfaces
NJ reports 18 new coronavirus-related deaths
Show More
Philadelphia crime down amid COVID-19, police say
St. Luke's uses its 3D printers to address mask supply shortage
Online grocery shoppers seeing delays amid COVID-19
No Easter Mass in Philadelphia, Archdiocese says
Stay at home order extended to Lehigh Valley; Pa cases top 1,100
More TOP STORIES News