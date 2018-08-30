West Nile virus cases continue to rise in Delaware Valley

Problems with the West Nile virus continue to mount in our area.Two weeks ago, Pennsylvania had its first human West Nile case. Now there are 18, including 8 in our area - 3 in Philadelphia, 2 each in Bucks and Montgomery counties, and one in Delaware county.New Jersey has 3 cases, and Delaware has one.Teams have been working around the clock to control mosquitoes, but they say the number of infected ones is 50 percent higher than at any other time since West Nile arrived here 20 years ago.So, everyone has to step up their efforts to avoid getting mosquito bites.Get rid of any standing water around the house, and avoid being outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more active. Insect repellent also helps.Anyone can contract West Nile, but people over 60 face a greater risk and anyone who has had a transplant or has medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease face the greatest risk.------