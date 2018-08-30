HEALTH & FITNESS

West Nile virus cases continue to rise in Delaware Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

West Nile virus cases continue to rise in Delaware Valley: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on August 30, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Problems with the West Nile virus continue to mount in our area.

Two weeks ago, Pennsylvania had its first human West Nile case. Now there are 18, including 8 in our area - 3 in Philadelphia, 2 each in Bucks and Montgomery counties, and one in Delaware county.

New Jersey has 3 cases, and Delaware has one.

Teams have been working around the clock to control mosquitoes, but they say the number of infected ones is 50 percent higher than at any other time since West Nile arrived here 20 years ago.

So, everyone has to step up their efforts to avoid getting mosquito bites.

Get rid of any standing water around the house, and avoid being outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more active. Insect repellent also helps.

Anyone can contract West Nile, but people over 60 face a greater risk and anyone who has had a transplant or has medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease face the greatest risk.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckwest nile virusmosquito
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Teens who smoke, drink are causing arteries to harden as early as 17
Girl visited by rapper Drake in hospital gets 'good, strong heart'
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
Art of Aging: Grandparent class
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Child dead, mother injured after both hit by truck in Center City
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
Suspect in murder of Ardmore model being held without bail
5 stolen Phillies plaques found in scrapyard
Arrest made in murder of Upper Darby High School student
Police: Gunman terrorizes employees at sporting goods store
AccuWeather: Temperatures tumble as we end the week
Driver crashes vehicle into home in Claymont
Show More
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Car mangled after hitting tractor-trailer on Pa. Turnpike
Police: Bar customer pulled gun on female server in Tioga
More News