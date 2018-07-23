HEALTH & FITNESS

What causes brain freeze and how can you avoid it

EMBED </>More Videos

What causes brain freeze and how to prevent it - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's summer-time and that means more people are eating ice cream - which means more people may be wondering what causes so-called "brain-freeze" and how can you avoid it.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic explain the condition. Medically it's called a cold-stimulus headache.

The pain can be very intense but it should only last a few seconds and it's not dangerous.

Doctors explain there are blood vessels inside the mouth and in the back of your throat. When they are rapidly exposed to something cold, they constrict and then become larger. When the blood vessels radpidly change in size it activates the pain receptors.

The best way to avoid it is to eat ice cream slower in smaller bites or with a cold drink use a smaller straw.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Group calls to remove chemicals, food colorings and preservatives from kids' food
Women's reproductive life may play part in risk of dementia
What is salmonella?
Today's Tip: Gluten Sensitivity
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Accused DJ impersonator arrested in Virginia
'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Show More
Pence speaks at Philadelphia Sheraton
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
More News