White bread, sweets may cause insomnia in older women, study says

Could eating white bread every day ruin your sleep?

A new study, which was published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggests older women who eat a lot of sweets and white bread may be more likely to have insomnia.

Researchers examined data from food diaries for more than 50,000 women in their mid-60s.

They found that insomniacs are more likely to have diets abundant in refined carbs, which disrupt hormones that control shut-eye.

This could be because blood sugar spikes release alertness hormones.

