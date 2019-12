White bread, sweets may cause insomnia in older women, study says

Could eating white bread every day ruin your sleep?A new study, which was published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , suggests older women who eat a lot of sweets and white bread may be more likely to have insomnia.Researchers examined data from food diaries for more than 50,000 women in their mid-60s.They found that insomniacs are more likely to have diets abundant in refined carbs, which disrupt hormones that control shut-eye.This could be because blood sugar spikes release alertness hormones.To read more about this study, CLICK HERE.