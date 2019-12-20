White bread, sweets may cause insomnia in older women, study says

Could eating white bread every day ruin your sleep?
A new study, which was published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggests older women who eat a lot of sweets and white bread may be more likely to have insomnia.
Researchers examined data from food diaries for more than 50,000 women in their mid-60s.
They found that insomniacs are more likely to have diets abundant in refined carbs, which disrupt hormones that control shut-eye.
This could be because blood sugar spikes release alertness hormones.
