Health & Fitness

Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school

FRANKLIN, Wis. -- A second-grader in Franklin, Wisconsin, was caught vaping at his elementary school and said he got the device from his mother's purse, WISN-TV reported.

Police said the 7-year-old boy was caught vaping earlier in October at Country Dale Elementary School near West Forest Home and St. Martins in Franklin.

"Well, I have a third- and fourth-grader at Country Dale," parent Nicole Hearold said.

Hearold said she was surprised she hadn't heard about the incident at her children's school. The teacher reportedly looked up and saw the student vaping in her classroom.

"That's terrible," Hearold said. "I mean, I can't even imagine. Obviously that child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do."

Police said the boy's mother said he found the Smok Novo vaping device in her purse, and that it contained CBD oil.

"I'm sure she regrets leaving it in her purse where he could get ahold of it," Hearold said.

Hearold said she couldn't imagine having to be on the lookout.

"I guess I really hadn't thought too much about my elementary school students being in contact with a vaping device," she said. "I don't think they would know what to do with it."

A social worker from Child Protective Services picked up the child from the school and took him to Children's Hospital to get checked out.

"Hopefully my kids would not see me do that, or my husband, or any other adults," Hearold said. "Unfortunately that's a reality we have now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsinchildrenvaping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rash of purse thefts at local supermarkets under investigation
Tow truck crash causes power outage in Mayfair
Pa. man arrested in 1993 Delaware cold case
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony
Double shooting leaves two injured
3 arrested after hundreds of teens take over Mayfair
Show More
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
British family decries treatment by US after border crossing
911 calls released following deadly accident at NJ festival
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Cherry Hill School District revises controversial lunch debt policy
More TOP STORIES News