Working from home turning into pain in backs, necks, and wrists

After months of working from home in makeshift offices, Americans are hurting, physically.There's a rising chorus of complaints about back, neck and wrist pains."You lost a nice desk height. You lost a good office chair. You lost your desktop computer and are now using a laptop more frequently and this leads to kind of three areas which I've really seen an increase in kind of musculoskeletal complaints," says Dr. Andrew Bang, a chiropractor,at the Cleveland ClinicBang says fatigued and spasming muscles need a change in position.So get up and move around every hour, and try standing for a few phone calls.Swapping out that kitchen table chair for an exercise ball for half-hour breaks will also help.Many of patients are complaining of sore wrists, from overuse in an unnatural position."If you're having a lot of wrist pain, there are ergonomic mouses that, instead of your wrist being at a flat, it's called pronated position, where your palm is facing down towards the desk. They prop your wrist at a either 90 position, or a 45 position, which puts your wrist bones at a more natural alignment which can take pressure off of those nerves that get irritated."Once you change your position, muscles should feel better in about three days.