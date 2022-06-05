helicopter crash

Pilot injured after helicopter crashes at airport in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey -- A lone pilot was injured after a helicopter crashed near a runway at an airport in New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

First responders found a 2015 Bell Model 407 helicopter on the ground near the north side of Essex County Airport in Fairfield just after 12 p.m. near runway 28.


A 33-year-old male pilot was found still in the pilot seat, partially leaning out of the cockpit with injuries to his head.

He was removed from the helicopter and taken to a nearby trauma hospital.

Fairfield police said it appeared that the pilot was taking off and heading to pick up a private charter when the crash occurred.

A witness at the scene reported to police that the helicopter may have been as high as 100 to 150 feet in the air when it began to spin and then hit the ground.

The area around the helicopter was secured pending the arrival of the Nutley Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team.

The FAA is investigating the incident.
