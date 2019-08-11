Helicopter crashes near Lehigh Valley International Airport

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A helicopter has crashed near the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Postal Road in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

According to WFMZ, two people were on board the chopper at the time of the crash. No word on their conditions at this time.

Images show the chopper heavily damaged outside of a warehouse.



Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
