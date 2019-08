Helicopter crashes near Lehigh Valley International Airport

On scene of a helicopter crash near the @FLYLVIA airport. Two people sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Investigators to the scene to figure out what happened. #BREAKING @69News pic.twitter.com/RydQqDUh4J — Chris Post (@ChrisMPost) August 11, 2019

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A helicopter has crashed near the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Postal Road in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania. According to WFMZ , two people were on board the chopper at the time of the crash. No word on their conditions at this time.Images show the chopper heavily damaged outside of a warehouse.